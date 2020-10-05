New details, investigation update after body found Friday floating in Port Arthur

More information about a body recovered from Alligator Bayou Friday afternoon is pending a scheduled autopsy.

Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III said on Monday the body appears to be that of a male and at this time is “Joe Doe.”

It is not known how long the body had been in the water but that and other determinations will be made at the time of the autopsy, he said.

The autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Port Arthur Police responded to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Drive in reference to a possible body in the water at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Det. Sadie Guedry said.

As officers arrived, an unidentified deceased subject was located and removed from the water. The body was brought to the Jefferson County Morgue.

A spokesperson for PAPD said police are not releasing any further information, as detectives were not available on Monday.

This incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department. Police ask those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.