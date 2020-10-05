Remodeled B&B Theatres reopening in Port Arthur; check out the dates & features

B&B Theatres is opening the fully remodeled Port Arthur Central Mall 10 at 3100 Highway 365 in Port Arthur.

Doors open Thursday.

The remodel had been planned and delayed for months due to circumstances beyond the company’s control, so it has been a long time coming, officials said.

“This has been a difficult few months for B&B and for the industry overall,” B&B Theatres President Bob Bagby said. “We are committed, however, to the theatrical experience, and this reinvestment in Port Arthur shows that. We are open, we are safe, and we’ve got great movies onscreen for guests to enjoy in new and exciting ways.”

Area movie-lovers will be thrilled to learn that outdated seats in all of the facility’s auditoriums have been replaced with wide, electric recliners, providing the ultimate in comfort and luxury for the movie-going experience.

These seats also dramatically improve sightlines and increase row spacing, making every seat in the house an ideal viewing experience.

In addition to the seat replacement and lobby work, B&B Theatres has updated concession menu boards, carpet and more, breathing new life into the hometown theater.

Recently, B&B oversaw a complete operational overhaul, which involved the installation of a new point-of-sale system, streamlining the purchasing process and enabling guests to participate in Backstage Pass Loyalty, a free membership program that rewards customers for every dollar spent on every visit.

This point-of-sale system accommodates the new reserved seating platform introduced with this remodel.

With the new recliners, guests can purchase tickets in advance, either online or at the box office, and reserve specific seats in the theater, ensuring that they get just the seat they want.