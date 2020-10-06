Trick-or-treat events: See what’s canceled, still on or in a holding pattern

All Hallow’s Eve is nearly upon us, but local events are either on pause or canceled due to COVID-19.

Port Arthur usually holds a large Trunk R Treat where upwards of 2,000 children attend at either the Bob Bowers Civic Center or the Pavilion in downtown Port Arthur.

The decision on when and if to hold the event is on hold at this time as officials reach out to the city’s health department for direction, a Port Arthur Police spokesperson said.

Lamar State College Port Arthur also holds a large Trunk or Treat at the Performing Arts Center. They have not announced their plans as of Monday.

The fate of this year’s Monsters in the Park, a Nederland event that draws hundreds of children and includes a costume contest, is on hold temporarily.

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said city council would discuss Monsters in the Park, as well as other community events though the calendar year including Christmas on the Avenue, at the Oct. 12 council meeting.

The annual National Night Out event usually held in the fall has already been canceled.

What about typical Trick or Treating?

Duque said the City has seen positive indications that COVID-19 cases are stabilizing, adding there are many contributing factors, but it is a positive sign.

“However, it is not a sign that COVID-19 is no longer a risk to the public health,” Duque said. “We ask people to continue doing what has been recommended for months: social distancing, wearing a mask and cleaning your hands. We ask everyone to have a safe and healthy Halloween.”

While Monsters in the Park hasn’t been decided yet, the Nederland Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Boston Avenue Trunk R Treat.

“The (chamber) board looked at several options to try and have a safe Trunk R Treat following the mandated protocols we have to work with and just didn’t feel like it was in the public’s best interest safety-wise and the business community as well,” Nederland Chamber of Commerce President Diana LaBorde said.

“We have to look out for everyone in these events, and it’s one of our favorite events because we work with our membership side-by-side. We’re ready to see people and ready to get going. We have to try and keep everyone safe and that’s why we ended up making the call to cancel it.”

Jefferson County water District No. 10-Volunteer Fire Department, 2024 Spurlock Road, Nederland has opted to cancel its annual Halloween at the Fire Station.

Chief Lance Wood said the department has hosted upwards of 300 trick-or-treaters, but organizers are not going to hold the event this year.

“We don’t want to put anybody at risk for exposures,” Wood said.

Groves and Port Neches do not host large city-sponsored events and each is recommending residents to refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and guidelines.