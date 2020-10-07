October 7, 2020

Illness closes Port Arthur Tax Office

By PA News

The Port Arthur Tax Office is closed through Friday due to illness.

The Port Arthur office is expected to reopen Monday (Oct. 12) with normal business hours.

The Beaumont and Mid-County offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. serving the public as well as automobile dealers and financial institutions.

