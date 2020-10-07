Illness closes Port Arthur Tax Office
The Port Arthur Tax Office is closed through Friday due to illness.
The Port Arthur office is expected to reopen Monday (Oct. 12) with normal business hours.
The Beaumont and Mid-County offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. serving the public as well as automobile dealers and financial institutions.
You Might Like
WEDNESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Jefferson County faces Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch
Jefferson County is under a Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Watch. The concerns come following a 10 a.m. Wednesday... read more