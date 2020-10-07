PAPD asks for help locating suspect linked to child sexual assault

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s helping locating a man wanted by law enforcement for sexually assaulting a child.

“We are asking the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Hershel Obey,” a PAPD release states. “Obey has four outstanding warrants out of Jefferson County.”

The warrants are for continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child and one charge of sexual assault.

Other details of the crime, location or victim were not included in law enforcement’s initial release.

Those with information on Obey’s whereabouts are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tips can be reported by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.