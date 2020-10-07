WEDNESDAY 4 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta expected to redevelop quick after Yucatan hit

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said weather quickly deteriorating over the northeast Yucatan coast with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds arriving soon due to Hurricane Delta.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico, and Cozumel.

Interests along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast are monitoring the progress of Delta.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches will likely be issued for a portion of this area later Wednesday.

At 4 a.m., the center of Hurricane Delta was located just offshore of the Yucatan peninsula about 35 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula during the next few hours. Delta is then forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts – a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Little change in strength is expected to occur before the center reaches the coast of the Yucatan peninsula during the next few hours. Although some weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula, re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday, and Delta could become a category 4 hurricane again by late Thursday. Weakening is expected as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

The next complete advisory will be issued by National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday.