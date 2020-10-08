THURSDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Delta expected to hit as category 2 hurricane

Landfall projections show Delta as a category 2 hurricane making landfall Friday evening in eastern Cameron Parish.

According to a 4 p.m. Thursday National Weather Service update, life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

In the hardest hit areas, expect widespread power outages, numerous fallen trees, and roof damage to some homes and businesses.

Roads will be impassable in many places due to fallen trees, debris, heavy rains and storm surge, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Jefferson County remains under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning. Jefferson County is NOT under a flash flood watch at this time.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the storm is 345 miles from Port Arthur.

Hurricane Force winds extend 20 to 30 miles from the center of circulation. It will be 20 to 35 miles by landfall.

Tropical Storm Force winds extend 80 to 140 miles from the center of circulation. It will be 100 to 140 miles by landfall.

Tropical force winds should be felt in Jefferson County come Friday morning and end Friday night.

Vulnerable locations to storm surge locally include Sabine Pass and Bridge City, which could see surge three feet above ground.

Tides will run one to two feet above normal Thursday. As Delta approaches the coast on Friday, tides will be higher to the east of the center, and lower to the west of the center.

Rainfall in Southeast Texas could top six inches.

City of Nederland officials said they encourage everyone to secure and prepare the exterior of their homes; this includes bringing in garbage can(s), securing patio furniture, outdoor play structures or amenities, etc. No mandatory or voluntary evacuation has been ordered for Nederland. City offices will maintain existing operations; however due to the wind forecast, people are encouraged to avoid any unnecessary travel.

If you have any questions, contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.