FRIDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Eyewall of category 2 Hurricane Delta moving onshore
The eyewall of category 2 Hurricane Delta is moving onshore in Cameron and western Vermilion Parish, the National Weather Service announced at a 4 p.m. Friday update.
“So be prepared for hurricane force winds from Cameron-Vermilion Parishes, inland through Jeff Davis, Acadia, Allen, and Evangeline Parishes,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.
“By the time this storm is near Alexandria it should be a tropical storm later this evening.”
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the storm was 55 miles from Port Arthur.
Shear has been disrupting Delta as it approached the Cameron coast. Cooler water temperatures near shore have also helped it weaken a little bit.
Winds around 50 mph have been reported in Mid-County and Port Arthur.
Storm surge is now increasing rapidly at the coast.
Cameron is reporting over 5 feet of water above ground, and southern Vermilion Parish is seeing over 6 feet.
Sabine Pass is showing around 2 to 3 feet, while St. Mary Parish is seeing around one foot.
Rain totals so far have been 3 to 7 inches, and rain continues across much of the region.
Flash flood warnings are in place along the I-10 corridor of Southeast Texas and southwest and south central Louisiana, and this will likely need to be extended further inland to the US 190 corridor this evening.
