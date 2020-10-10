Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4:
- Roy Lott, 43, other agency warrant(s)
- Henry Wakefield, 75, other agency warrant(s)
- Kenneth Lee, 37, public intoxication and other agency warrant(s)
- Aaron Saucer, 18, public intoxication
- Joelicia Levi, 30, other agency warrant(s)
- Garett Morgan, 25, other agency warrant(s)
- Rose Sweeney, 58, possession of a controlled substance
- Nicholas Thomas, 42, other agency warrant(s)
- Skyler Authement, 27, other agency warrant(s)
- Michael Juneau, 60, assault and public intoxication
- Bryan Melancon, 41, theft, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance
- Cody McCarrell, 43, possession of a controlled substance
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4:
Sept. 28
- Officer investigated a report of burglary of a building in the 500 block of Orchard.
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Sierra.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 2200 block of 1st St.
Sept. 29
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Llano.
- Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication and other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Block St.
- Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Pine Lane.
- Officer investigated a report of information in the 700 block of Ridgewood Dr.
Sept. 30
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia @ 6th St.
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ave. B.
Oct. 1
- Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Rue Beausoleil.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1700 block of 10th St.
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Nall.
Oct. 2
- Officer investigated a report of forgery in the 300 block of Ave. D.
- Officer arrested a subject for assault and public intoxication in the 800 block of Marion.
Oct. 3
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Nall.
- Officer investigated a report of leaving the scene of an accident in the 2800 block of Nall.
- Officer investigated a report of failure to stop and render aid in the 600 block of Lee.
- Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and another subject for theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon and 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
Oct. 4
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 2700 block of Saba.
- Officer investigated a report of burglary of a habitation in the 2100 of 3rd St.
- Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 2300 block of 10th St.
