ENTERGY TUESDAY 4:10 p.m: Port Arthur network accounts for 81% of those in state still without power

Entergy’s Port Arthur Network — consisting of customers in Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass and Taylor Landing — is down to 8,123 customers without power.

That was the announcement by Entergy Texas as of 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, four days after Hurricane Delta’s Louisiana landfall created a windstorm in Jefferson County few expected.

Entergy said there are 979 workers who are involved in the restoration effort.

All workers will continue to restore power to the entire area with special focus on areas that will get the maximum number of customers on, as quickly as possible.

Areas that crews expect to be restore Tuesday are:

Port Acres – all areas

Port Arthur – Lake Arthur Dr., Jefferson City area, Pleasure Island, Between Woodworth and 9th Ave, Lakeview, Between Dryden and 25th, Pear Ridge and Griffing Park

Groves – Foster Heights, Indian Springs, Taft St area between Hwy-73 and 32nd

Nederland – Central & Beauxart Gardens and Area between Nederland Ave & Canal

Port Neches – The Hughann Addition, The area between Magnolia, Port Neches Ave & 12th St.

Sabine Pass – all areas

Entergy said the 8,123 customers left without power in the Port Arthur Network account for the vast majority of Entergy Texas’s 9,991 customers currently still without power, which is down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm.

Entergy Texas has restored power to approximately 97,000 customers.