Mid-County school districts report minimal damage, expect to resume Wednesday

Mid-County school districts reported minimal damage from Hurricane Delta, which ripped through Southeast Texas Friday, according to the superintendents Monday.

Port Neches-Groves Independent School District reported wind and rain damage at multiple campuses, Superintendent Mike Gonzales said.

“Our maintenance department has been working on cleaning up those areas,” he said. “We believe we will have power back on (Monday night) or (Wednesday) morning.”

The district tentatively plans to have students return to school Wednesday, but the plan is contingent on power returning to three campuses that were without electricity as of Monday afternoon.

Gonzales said some campuses had “a lot of water damage that has been addressed by our maintenance department.”

The PNGISD superintendent said he is ready for normalcy.

“We have had issues to deal with for two years,” Gonzales said. “Our staff has done a really great job. They are also impacted by these natural disasters. We are just trying to find that balance and give our kids, our staff and our community some sense of normalcy.”

Nederland ISD superintendent Stuart Kieschnick said they were fortunate.

“We had a little roof damage at C.O. Wilson Middle School, but nothing major,” he said. “We had a few minor roof leaks but no major water intrusion at all.”

He said teachers will report to their classrooms Tuesday and students will return Wednesday.