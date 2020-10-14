October 14, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

By PA News

Published 12:07 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:

  • James McNeely, 51, possession of a controlled substance
  • Ivory Pickett, 25, warrant other agency
  • Victoria Singla-Ramirez, 37, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Katie Corpuz, 40, warrant other agency
  • Paul Land, 57, public intoxication
  • James Rathjen, 30, public intoxication
  • Michael Juneau, 60, driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more
  • Jonathan Menard, 35, warrant other agency
  • Joshua Walton, 24, warrant other agency
  • Benjamin Lalko, 39, warrant other agency, resisting arrest
  • Allen Hervis III, 33, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:

Oct. 5

  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A death in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker Lane.
  • Burglary of a vehicle and found property was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2600 block of Avenue G.

Oct. 6

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of North 20th Street.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 1400 block of North 20th Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D.
  • Forgery was reported in the 600 block of South Fourth Street.
  • An information report was received in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • An officer assisted another agency near FM 365 and S 21st Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of North 24th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 500 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Helena and Twin City Highway.

Oct. 7

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of Memorial.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 100 block of North 23rd Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 8

  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3000 block of Memphis.
  • An information report was received in the 2700 block of Helena.
  • Assault causes bodily injury – family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 8200 block of Lake Powell Drive.

Oct. 9:

  • An officer found an abandoned vehicle in the 700 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Two people were found to be in possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 400 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 10

  • Aggravated robbery was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -3rd or more in the 1700 block of Elgin.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 11

  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 400 block of South Fifth Street.
  • Assault offensive touch – family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and resisting arrest in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 South 27th Street.
