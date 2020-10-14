PHOTOS — Robert Workman gets to work removing bees
Robert Workman shows part of a bee hive and fresh honey collected from inside a wall of a home at Gilham Circle and Stilwell Boulevard on Tuesday.
Workman is originally from Kansas City and moved to Port Arthur 14 years ago.
You Might Like
ENTERGY TUESDAY 4:10 p.m: Port Arthur network accounts for 81% of those in state still without power
Entergy’s Port Arthur Network — consisting of customers in Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass and Taylor Landing... read more