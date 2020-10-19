Free COVID-19 testing in Port Arthur. See where, how to participate.

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing is available in Port Arthur.

No appointment is needed for community members between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Central Drive.

Officials said you will be screened if you have fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, nasal congestion, loss of taste or loss of smell.

No pre-registration is required.

An ID is needed to test.