Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18:
- Jason Peveto, 41, warrant other agency
- Brittny Christian, 34, Nederland warrants
- Jesus Ceja, 29, evading arrest with previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant
- Joshua Guidry, 33, driving while intoxicated
- Dustin Harrington, 34, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant
- John Brooks, 42, warrant other agency
- Samantha Mitchell, 36, public intoxication
Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18:
Oct. 12
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
- A complainant reported a death in the 200 block of S. 3rd Street.
- A complainant reported found property in the 400 block of N. 5th Street.
- A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 1100 block of N 22nd Street.
- A complainant reported an assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 200 block of S 1 ½ Street.
Oct. 13
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of N 4th Street.
- A complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 1200 block of Orange.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief and assault causes bodily injury in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported a death in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge Drive.
- Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of S 27th Street.
- Arrest of a subject for evading arrest with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and another agency’s warrant in the 8600 block of Memorial Boulevard.
- Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of S 27th Street.
- Arrested of a subject for driving while intoxicated -3rd or more, possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 14
- A complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 3700 block of Skyline Drive.
- A complainant reported reckless driving in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported assault family violence – impede breathing and assault offensive touch – family violence in the 300 block of N 24th Street.
Oct. 15
- A complainant reported a theft in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
- A complainant reported failure to stop and give information in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported a death – natural causes in the 2800 block of W Boston.
- A complainant reported telephone harassment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A complainant reported information in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
- Subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Montaigne.
- A complainant reported an assault offensive touch – family violence it the 2300 block of Montaigne.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue N.
Oct. 16
- A complainant reported a dog bite in the 2100 block of Avenue G.
- A complainant reported a death in the 2600 block of Windmill.
- Arrested of a subject in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
Oct. 17
- A complainant reported a theft in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
- Subject found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 18
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 200 block of N 34th Street.
- A complainant reported a dog at large in the 1300 block of N 17th Street.
You Might Like
Drugs, burglary & assaults lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments
BEAUMONT — Drugs, burglary and assault cases topped the list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury... read more