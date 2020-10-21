Bond set at $1M for PA man accused of child sex abuse crimes

A Port Arthur man wanted on several child sex abuse warrants was arrested in Irving by the U.S. Marshal’s Office on Friday.

Hershel Obey, 27, will be extradited to Jefferson County by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Crystal Holmes said a date has not been scheduled to extradite Obey back to the county.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 Ben Collins signed four warrants for Obey on Oct. 1; those for continuous sexual abuse of a child, and three warrants for sexual assault of a child. Each charge comes with a $250,000 bond, Holmes said.

Guedry said the alleged crimes occurred in Port Arthur but could not reveal if there was one victim or multiple victims.

Port Arthur Police asked the public’s assistance in locating Obey via social media on Oct. 8.

On Oct. 16 PAPD took to social again with the photo of Obey and the word “captured” but added no other details.