PHOTOS: Fall brings out best in pumpkins
Nederland Apostolic Church is hosting a pumpkin patch at its campus at 1308 S. 27th St. The patch will be open for touring and pumpkin purchases now through the end of October: 4 p.m. until dark Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. until dark Saturday and noon until dark Sunday.
Photos by I.C. Murrell/The News
