Grand jury hands down Jefferson County indictments for assault, drugs, firearms cases

BEAUMONT — Assaults and drug cases topped this most recent week’s indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury:

Michael Chund Bates, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 31.

Lynnisha Battiste, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.

Camryn Jenkins, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.

Jennifer Lane Berry, 47, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 14.

Osvaldo Blanco Santana, 29, of Nederland was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.

Jonah Ian Broussard, also known as Jonahian Broussard and Jonah Broussard, 47, of Cleveland, Texas was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 13, 2019.

Jonah Ian Broussard, also known as Jonahian Broussard and Jonah Broussard, 47, of Cleveland, Texas was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 6, 2020.

Jerry Lewis Craigen, 60, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Feb. 9.

Julius Justin Fisher, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 1.

Israel Galvan, also known as Isreal Galvan, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, etizolam, for an incident that occurred May 1.

Israel Galvan, also known as Isreal Galvan, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred May 1.

Benjamin Bernard Garrett, also known as Benjamin B. Garrett, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.

David T. Green, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 14.

Garrett Deshawn Hall, 24, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Sept. 17.

Elton Dewayne Harris, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Will Wilson Hawkins, 34, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 14.

Monica Monique Haynes, also known as Monica Jenkins Hayes, Monica Nettles, Monica Bennett and Monica M. Bennett, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred June 14.

Monica Monique Haynes, also known as Monica Jenkins Hayes, Monica Nettles, Monica Bennett and Monica M. Bennett, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred June 14.

Larry Bob Hebert Jr., also known as Larry Hebert and Larry Bob Hebert, 24, of Port Arthur was indicted for forgery (counterfeit) for an incident that occurred July 16.

Thomas Kyle Huff, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred May 14.

Lawrence Dewayne Jackson, also known as Lawrence Jackson, Lawrence Dewayne Jackson, and Lawrence Duane Jackson, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.

Daron Markeith Jones, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 5.

Preston Anthony Lange Jr., 60, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.

Dewarren Jacoby Lewis, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.

Ronald F. Lyons, also known as Ronald Fitzgerald Lyons, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred March 5.

Shawn McGaha, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 16.

Jaime Moron-Munoz, 31, of Edinburg, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 21, 2019.

Justin Taylor Neff, 28, of China, Texas was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.

Darrell Phillips, 32, transient, was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.

Otis D. Poullard, also known as Otis D. Poullard Jr., and Otis Poullard Jr., 37, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 9.

Francisco Ruiz Rodriguez, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony stalking for an incident that occurred July 8.

Zachary James Dean Rogers, also known as Zachary James Rogers, 24, of La Porte as indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred July 8.

Steven James Russell, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault-family violence for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.

Juan Sanchez-Macias, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.

Chad Norman Smith, 45, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine hydrochloride, for an incident that occurred April 20.

Michael Shane Socia, 49, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine hydrochloride, for an incident that occurred March 26.

Mary Thomas, also known as Mary Ellen Thomas, 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 28.

Ronald Jay Turner, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.

Monica Lynn Vincent, 36, of Orange was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Aug. 24.

Anthony J. Weber, 47, of Beaumont as indicted for theft of service for an incident that occurred June 3.

Richard Gabral Moody, also known as Richard Moody, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Aug. 28.

Rustin Chase McKinsey, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.