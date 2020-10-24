October 24, 2020

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:

  • Anthony Martinez, 30, other agency warrant(s)
  • Matthew Rushing, 30, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jay Devillier, 22, resisting arrest, search and/or transport
  • Jason Balsamo, 43, driving while intoxicated
  • Tamera Thibodeaux, 32, other agency warrant(s)
  • Daron Jones, 29, other agency warrant(s)
  • Clifford Jones, 31, possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, city code violation and other agency warrant(s)
  • Tonya Harst, 50, public intoxication

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:

Oct. 12

  • A person was arrested for resisting arrest, search and/or transport in the 600 block of Lee.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Port Neches Ave.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2800 block of Eighth Street.

Oct. 13

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrants and a second person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, city code violation and other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Sixth Street.

Oct. 14

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and an officer investigated an assault in the 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.
  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Oct. 15

  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Llano.
  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Criminal mischief and assault were reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and investigated a report of assault in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Oct. 16

  • No reports.

Oct. 17

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
  • An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Washington.

Oct. 18

  • No reports.
