11 a.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Hurricane expected to form, weaken as it approaches coast

Tropical Storm Zeta has moved very little during the night and is expected to slowly move northwest into the southern Gulf as a Category 1 hurricane by early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said a north and eventually north-northeast movement is expected as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said Zeta is also expected to weaken as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

At this time, Zeta is expected to move inland over southeast Louisiana on Wednesday, but uncertainty in both track and intensity remain high.