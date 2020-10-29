PHOTOS: Costumed bowling strikes this week in Port Arthur
Michael McKee, left, and Drew Dattilo, right, each with MRC Global hang out with Paige Snyder, membership director with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, during The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and Young Emerging Leaders’ ninth annual Cosmic Costume Bowling Tournament rolled at Max Bowl.
You Might Like
Police arrest 3 Port Arthur men, ages 17 & 18, following Oct. 11 killing, car-jacking
An 18-year-old Port Arthur man is in jail following a Beaumont killing, and two 17-year-old Port Arthur males are charged... read more