October 29, 2020

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:

  • Sasha Block, 30, driving while intoxicated
  • Alta Sweeney, 71, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:

Oct. 19

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Hampton.

Oct. 20

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Nall.

Oct. 21

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Nall.

Oct. 22

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Fifth Street.

Oct. 23

  • No reports.

Oct. 24

  • No reports.

Oct. 25

  • Burglary of a habitation and theft was reported in the 100 block of Maple.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of Orchard.
