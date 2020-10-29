Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25
The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:
- Sasha Block, 30, driving while intoxicated
- Alta Sweeney, 71, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:
Oct. 19
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Hampton.
Oct. 20
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Nall.
Oct. 21
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Nall.
Oct. 22
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Fifth Street.
Oct. 23
- No reports.
Oct. 24
- No reports.
Oct. 25
- Burglary of a habitation and theft was reported in the 100 block of Maple.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Orchard.
You Might Like
PHOTOS: Sparkle & Co. gets into the spirit
From left, sales lead Kennedy Lisenby, “florist poodle” Rhett and store owner Sara Hardy show off homecoming mums for Port... read more