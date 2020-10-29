Rev. Shelton Joseph Wiltz Sr.
Rev. Shelton Joseph Wiltz Sr. of Port Arthur, TX passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.
A native of St. Martinville, LA, he was a longtime resident of Port Arthur and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
He retired as a pipefitter.
Shelton is survived by his devoted wife, Jamie Lawrence-Wiltz; two sons, Shelton Wiltz Jr. (Megan), Robert Wiltz; one daughter Regan
Wiltz; two grandchildren Sheltiana and Hayleigh Wiltz and one on the way (Jordyn); three sisters, Charlene Wiltz, Charlotte Antoine, Darlene Wiltz; two brothers, George and Joseph Pierre (Martha); special aunts Novella Nichols (Rev. James J. Nichols), Mary Alice
Guillory (Anthony); special uncle Franklin Wiltz (Elaine); mother in law, Bessie Berry Lawrence; brothers-in law and sisters-in law and a
host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 501 W. Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with
visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Dr. John Adolph will officiate.
Rev. Randy Vaughn, Pastor. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.
