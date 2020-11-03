CHRIS MOORE — Guidelines for post Election Day living

If you are reading this, we have survived Election Day. What is less clear, as this was written Tuesday before polls closed, is what the outcome is. That still might be up in the air come Wednesday and even Thursday.

It is important to remember that no matter the outcome, we are Americans. Either Joe Biden or Donald Trump will win the election, barring a truly shocking upset from Jo Jorgensen and we will still have to see each other in the grocery store and talk to each other at family events.

Regardless of the myths, we will still be in the middle of a global pandemic Wednesday and even next week. There will still be a staggering number of people living on the street and an unbelievable unemployment rate. Our roads will still need work. Many of the same issues our country faced last Wednesday will still be prevalent next Wednesday.

The last four years have not been harmonious any any stretch of the imagination and that will not go away overnight. We might not be able to change the world on our own, but we can tidy up our corner. National elections do not have to dictate human decency.

By Wednesday morning, the election may or may not be decided. Since the pandemic began, election officials have warned that some states could likely still be counting mail-in ballots that are post marked for before Tuesday, which could cause us to not know the official outcome of the election for several days.

If this does happen, we cannot allow politicians to force a wedge between us. The system will work as it always has.

What really makes America great is our trust in the democratic process and in our leaders to uphold those same values.

In the event that there is some form of unrest in the country, we must do our best to remember that what is on the television is not indicative of what is happening in our community. Therefore, we must not treat others as though they are the ones perpetrating what we see on our televisions and social media feeds.

Our democracy has lasted 244 years. One election is not going to change that, but the way we react to this election could impact generations to come.

There is much to be proud of as we exit election season. Early indications are that voter turnout was high nationwide and locally. Regardless of party affiliation, involvement is always positive.

At our eulogies, family and friends will not say he was a devout Republican or Democrat. Our loved ones will reflect on the way we treated people. Let’s get back to showing each other respect and human decency.

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.