Election Day is here; know your voting locations
Port Arthur’s 10 Election Day polling locations are vote centers, meaning residents can vote at either location regardless of precinct Nov. 3.
You can vote between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Port Arthur voting locations:
There will still be a separate line for each ballot (city and county) in Port Arthur.
DeQueen Elementary, 740 DeQueen Blvd.;
Zion Hill Baptist Church, 5848 Roosevelt Ave.;
Port Acres Elementary, 6301 Pat Ave.;
O.W. Collins Retirement Center, 4440 Gulfway Dr.;
R.L. Gabby Eldridge Center, 5262 S. Gulfway Dr.;
Travis Elementary, 1115 Lakeview Ave.;
Willie Ryman Center, 3248 39th St.;
Queen of Vietnam Catholic Church, 801 Ninth Ave.;
the library at 4615 Ninth Ave.;
Sub-Courthouse at 525 Lakeshore Dr.
Nederland voting locations:
Nederland City Hall, 207 N. 12th Street
Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library, 2712 Nederland Ave.
Central Gardens Fire Station; 2026 Spurlock Rd.
Groves voting locations:
Groves Public Library; 5600 West Washington
Groves Activity Building; 6150 39th Street. Groves, TX 77619
Port Neches voting locations:
Hebert Library; 2025 Merriman St.
Port Neches City Hall, 1005 Merriman Port Neches
