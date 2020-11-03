Nederland Chamber plans networking coffee next week

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau is hosting a November networking coffee event next week.

Networking begins at 8 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Heritage Festival Pavilion on Boston Avenue.

Organizers will be practicing COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We ask that you please wear your mask and be mindful of social distancing practices,” a Chamber statement read.

For more information call the chamber at 409-722-0279.