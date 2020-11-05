Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Parents in Port Arthur can hear straight from the superintendent about COVID-19 and how it is impacting local education.

Port Arthur Independent School District’s Dr. Mark Porterie is inviting the community to a parent-family engagement workshop, “COVID and our New Way of Thinking” at 10 a.m. Nov. 12.

To register for the meeting, district officials ask those interested to contact either Dr. LaWanda Finney (409-989-6291), Tawana Johnson (409-989-6211), Ricardo Celis (409-989-6131) or Graciela Alvarez (409-984-8346).

They can be reached by email at lfinney@paisd.org, tjohnson@paisd.org, rcelis@paisd.org or Graciela.alvarez@paisd.org.