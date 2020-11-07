Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 26 – Nov. 1
Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:
- Joshua Kester, 27, other agency warrant(s)
- Emmanuel Finkley, 34, possession of a controlled substance
- Cameron Rodriguez, 18, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:
Oct. 26
- No reports.
Oct. 27
- Four counts of forgery of a financial instrument were reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Magnolia.
Oct. 28
- Found property was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Attempted theft was reported in the 2800 block of Merriman.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Magnolia.
- Unlawful use of a criminal instrument was reported in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
- An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Llano.
- An assault was reported the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Eugene.
Oct. 29
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 100 block of Grigsby.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3100 block of Forest Oak.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the intersection of Nall Street and South Avenue.
Oct. 30
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Hampton.
Oct. 31
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1500 block of Magnolia.
Nov. 1
No reports.
