November 9, 2020

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

By PA News

Published 12:12 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:

  • Joshua Kester, 27, other agency warrant(s)
  • Emmanuel Finkley, 34, possession of a controlled substance
  • Cameron Rodriguez, 18, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:

Oct. 26

  • No reports.

Oct. 27

  • Four counts of forgery of a financial instrument were reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Magnolia.

Oct. 28

  • Found property was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Attempted theft was reported in the 2800 block of Merriman.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Magnolia.
  • Unlawful use of a criminal instrument was reported in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
  • An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Llano.
  • An assault was reported the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Eugene.

Oct. 29

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 100 block of Grigsby.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3100 block of Forest Oak.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the intersection of Nall Street and South Avenue.

Oct. 30

  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Hampton.

Oct. 31

  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1500 block of Magnolia.

Nov. 1

No reports.

 

