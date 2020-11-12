Bria Scheerish McZeal made her transition on November 4, 2020.

Bria was born April 24, 1994 in Port Arthur, TX to Brian Keith McZeal and Scheerish Augustine McZeal.

Bria’s life’s passion was service to others through ministry, mentoring, encouraging, inspiring, praising God and winning souls for Christ by letting her ever bright light shine.

She loved her family, her horses and her dogs. She was currently working at Baptist Hospital as a licensed social worker.

Bria was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Alma and John McZeal.

She leaves to carry her legacy her loving parents, Brian and Scheerish; brother, Brian Keith McZeal II; grandparents John and Wanda Augustine, all of Port Arthur, TX; five aunts, Tara Augustine Harris (Thomas) of Richmond, TX, Shavonne Augustine Barideaux, Edna McZeal, Pipper McZeal Starks, Michelle McZeal Hamilton (Terry), an Uncle John “Bo” McZeal all of Port Arthur, TX.; six godparents Tara Augustine Harris, Darnika and Wilton Bryant, Carol and Ed Cockrell and Aleen Kathy Brady, two godchildren, Micah Anderson and Ty’cyn Wyckoff and her fiancé, Charles Moss Jr. Bria has a multitude of great aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and lifelong friends.

Controlled public visitation will be at First Sixth Street Baptist Church located at 548 Abe Lincoln Ave, Port Arthur, TX on Saturday

November 14, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:45pm.

The services will be live streamed on First Sixth Street Baptist Church Facebook page for safety and COVID-19 guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that tax deductible donations, in Bria’s honor, are made to The Nakid Foundation Inc.; 3427 Danbury Chase Trail, Fresno, TX 77545 or visit thenakidfoundation.org.

Interment will immediately follow the celebration at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Arrangements entrusted to the professional care of Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.