Changing with the times, Ortiz Formalwear adds men’s boutique

NEDERLAND — Ortiz Formalwear has been the place for tuxedos and suits for decades. Now the co-owners are branching into what could be considered an obvious direction — a men’s boutique.

Their newest venture officially goes live Nov. 16 with a Facebook event, though patrons can also stroll into the store at 910 S. 27th St. in Nederland.

“We were closed for three months (due to COVID restrictions) and in that time it forced us to start to rethink how to better serve our community. That’s when we noticed there’s not a lot of men’s shops in our area,” said Jeff Ortiz, who owns the business with his brother, John. “So we decided that in addition to our rentals of tuxedo’s and suits would open a men’s boutique.”

So now, besides the special occasion attire and accessories, customers can pick up some Luchiano Visconti shirts, jeans from Silver Jeans Co., Jeremy Argyle sweaters and dress shirts or Kodiak men’s leather handbags among other items.

The brothers said many of their products came straight from New York show rooms and are the same items you might get in a big box store but a little cheaper.

“We’re local so we can set our prices affordable. We don’t want to overprice but don’t want to underprice,” Jeff Ortiz said. “Guys won’t spend a lot of money. We want to make sure they know they can look great for cheaper than buying at Dillard’s or places like that.”

The formalwear portion of the business is not shutting down — that, they said, is their bread and butter and something the family has been doing for 38 years. In fact they are looking at a very busy 2021.

On Nov. 16, when the online site goes live, there will be a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card. Just log on to shoportizfw.com from now until Nov. 16 for a chance to win. The winner will be chosen that day.

Branching out into the men’s boutique wasn’t expected but necessary.

“COVID was a blessing in disguise,” John Ortiz said. “We’ll always have the tuxes and suits, but we have to change to meet the needs of the community. Local businesses need to come together. There are different needs.”

Ortiz Formalwear is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Wednesday and Sunday. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.