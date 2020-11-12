DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 12, 2020

Verna Chevalier, 68, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, November 7, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Bria S. McZeal, 26, of Port Arthur, Texas died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Donald Adams, 81, of Nederland, Texas passed away November 7, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Eldine Ann Hanify, 75, of Port Arthur, Texas died November 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Patricia Louise David, 82, of Bridge City, Texas died Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

James Michael Menard, 61, of Beaumont, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Maude E. Royer, 89, of Nederland, Texas passed away November 10, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Mary L. Nash, 70, of Nederland, Texas passed away November 9, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Helen Doris Haven, 86, of Nederland, died Thursday, November 12, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.