Groves Police trying to connect dots after 5 stabbed & 5 different stories told

GROVES — Three men suffered serious stab wounds and two women minor stab wounds after a large fight at a Groves apartment complex.

And none of the injured is cooperating with law enforcement.

Groves Police were called to Beverly Place Apartments, 5307 Gulfway Drive, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in reference to a stabbing; when they arrived, they learned there had been a large physical altercation between several people, Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice said.

The altercation occurred in a stairwell outside of an apartment. The three men, ages 32, 26 and 26, were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries and were listed in stable condition.

One of the men suffered a severe laceration to his nose, bottom lip and right cheek. A second man had a severe laceration to his right arm, chest and right kneecap and the third man had lacerations to his neck and back.

The females, ages 33 and 25, were treated at the scene and released.

“An arrest has not been made due to conflicting stories between all of the parties involved,” Rice said. “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this to come forward.”

The five individuals are described as acquaintances and each one gave police a different story on what transpired.

Rice said two of the men live at the apartment complex and the third man lives in Port Arthur. One of the females lives in Groves and the other lives in Port Arthur.

The investigation is pending.

