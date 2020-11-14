PHOTOS — Nederland Chamber comes together over coffee
The Nederland Chamber of Commerce networking coffee returned to action this week.
Hosted by Homestead Mortgage and TexJoy, the event was held at the Heritage Festival Pavilion on Boston Avenue to allow for proper social distancing.
Despite the restriction, community members seemed anxious to return to the business practice as more than one attendee commented on the strong turnout.
