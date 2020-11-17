Bonnie Gay Perolio, 92, of Allen TX, formerly of Nederland TX, passed away on November 13, 2020. She was born November 13, 1928 in Charleston West Virginia to Earl and Vinnie Gay.

She loved to go dancing, play dominoes, garden, travel, and spend time with her family.

Bonnie is survived by her three daughters, Jackie Howe of Malvern, PA, Carol Diane Ferrell of St. Albans, WV, Connie and husband, Paul Hayes of Hemphill, TX, sister Pat Peters of Montgomery, WV, brother Don Gay of Chesapeake, WV, grandchildren Rick Burgess, Eric Hayes and wife,

Trina, Jeremy Hayes and wife, Betsy, T.J. Howe, Jr. and wife, Barbara, Stefanie Glod, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George, her parents, Earl and Vinnie Gay, sister Lenora Totten of Ohio, and brothers Earl H Gay, Jack Lee Gay, and Boyd Gay of WV.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Arrangements are entrusted to Melancon’s Funeral Home.