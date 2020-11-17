Viola Bourque, 81, of Port Acres passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Bonne Vie Nursing Home in Port Arthur surrounded by her loving family.

Viola was born January 1, 1939, in Church Point, Louisiana to Rose Jagneaux Elkins and Nolton Elkins.

Viola was born and raised in Louisiana and moved to Texas after marriage.

She was married to the love of her life, Murphy, for 55 years.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that loved spending time with her family.

She will be greatly missed by all, but we find peace in knowing that she is reunited with her loved ones.

Viola was a member of St. Therese Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres.

Viola is survived by her son, Michael Bourque and wife Cathy of Port Arthur, daughter, Linda Richard and husband Larry of Port Arthur, daughter Cindi Tomplait and husband John of Port Arthur, grandchildren, Danielle Sawyer and husband Mitch of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, Chris Richard and husband Justin of Houston, Erin Peltier and husband Rhett of Bridge City and April Tatum and husband Garrett of Lumberton and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Murphy Bourque; brother, William Elkins and grandson, Justin Richard.

A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19th at the St. Theresa of the Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Chris Richard, Justin Frazier, Vince Tomplait, Carl Richard, Oscar Proenza and Jimmy Tomplait.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral home and Little Flower Catholic Church ask that everyone wear masks and practice Social Distancing during the

visitation, Mass and graveside service.

The family would like to give special thanks to Amanda with Heart of Texas Hospice.