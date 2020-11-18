Groves resident’s COVID death announced; SETX hospitals release warning statement direct to community

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 related death for a resident of Groves.

On Wednesday afternoon, health officials said the victim was a White female between 75 and 80 years old.

It has been reported the individual had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported five COVID-19 related deaths for Groves residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

Southeast Texas hospitals

On Wednesday afternoon, the teams at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Medical Center of Southeast Texas put out a joint statement about responding to the medical needs of local communities with compassion and professionalism.

“We are asking for your continued vigilance to protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors from the virus, especially as we enter this critical holiday season,” the statement read.

It continues:

“For many months now during this COVD-19 pandemic, we urged people to take several simple steps to reduce the spread of the virus. We saw the citizens of Southeast Texas respond – just as you have during previous times of crisis in our communities – and be there for one another.

As we have moved from stay-at-home orders and to phased re-openings of our economy, there have been challenges with stabilizing and decreasing the number of cases and hospitalizations locally and across the country. We do not want those challenges to grow as people prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving. As a result, we urge you to do several things to prevent people from getting and spreading the virus.

Wear a mask or face covering around others.

Practice social distancing. Stay at least six feet away from people who do not live in your household.

Practice good hand hygiene. Wash your hands often with soap and water. Keep hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and use it when you are unable to wash your hands.

If we are not careful to continue these safety precautions, the devastating impact of the virus can again escalate and bring more suffering in our communities.

Please be assured that your community hospitals remain committed to providing quality care from everyone who needs it. We also work to ensure that our staff has all of the necessary resources to provide that care and stay safe. We encourage you to do your part. Let us allow science to continue to inform our actions to defeat this public health crisis.

It will take all of us to get through this challenging time. The people of Southeast Texas has shown its resiliency before and we know we can do it again – together.

Thank you again for helping to keeping our community safe.”