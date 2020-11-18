PHOTOS — La Vaquita opens larger location in Port Arthur
Customers from Port Arthur and beyond stopped by La Vaquita in Port Arthur on Wednesday, enjoying the new location’s first day in business at the corner of Gulfway and Jefferson Drive.
The new location, formerly a Safeway and Market Basket, allows the La Vaquita team to serve customers over 21,000 square feet, a near three-fold increase from the old location.
Today, La Vaquita has locations in Port Arthur; Beaumont; Baytown; and Lafayette, Louisiana. The newest location, in Orange, should open by February.
La Vaquita sells all types of grocery items that include, fruits, vegetable, meats, dairy products, baked goods and Mexican food. The location includes a restaurant that fits close to 100 customers.
