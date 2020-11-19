DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 19, 2020

Crystal Lynn Sanches-Tompkins, 39, of Lumberton passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at M. D. Anderson in Houston, Clayton

Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Jewell LeBleu Davis, 75, of Groves passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral

Home in Groves.

Walter “Buddy” Davis, 89, of Groves, Texas died Monday, November 16, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Timothy “Tim” McCroskey, 59, of Port Arthur, Texas died October 13, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

John “Jack” Martin Elton, Sr., 81, of Port Neches, Texas died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –

Port Neches.

Eva Mae Gilson, 86, of Corpus Christi, Texas died November 14, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Zachary Kole Ross, 24, of Fannett, Texas died November 14, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Margaret Reaux, 74, of Port Arthur, Texas died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mrs. Verna Chevalier, 68 of Port Arthur, Texas died 11/07/2020. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Ms. Kim Yulanda Dorrell, 59 of Port Arthur, Texas died 11/13/2020. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Mr. Carl Wesley Kyles, 76 of Port Arthur, Texas died 11/18/2020. Services pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Ben Aaron “PaPa” Thornton, 82, of Nederland, died Thursday, November 19, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.