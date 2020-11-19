John “Jack” Martin Elton Sr., 81, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born April 5, 1939 in Peoria, Illinois to Bertha Martin Elton.

He was a resident of Port Neches for 43 years and a member of First Baptist Church Port Neches.

Jack retired from American Petro Fina where he was an Operator and Safety Coordinator.

He was a proud OCAW Union Member and a US Marine Reserve and Army 82nd Airborne Veteran.

He was a Captain at the Port Arthur Fire Dept.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Bluff Memorial Park with James Wills and Gene Browning officiating under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.

Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Lee Kern.

Pappy Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years, Linda Elton of Port Neches, Texas; daughters, Marilyn Elton, Vickie Vilce, and Debbie Graham and husband Jim all of Port Neches, Texas; sons, John Martin Elton, Jr. and wife Lissa of League City, Texas, and Rusty Elton and wife Kathy of Frankston, Texas; grandchildren, Gabe Elton and wife Rachel, LaRae Reeves and husband Michael, Ryan Vilce, Erica Vaughan, Colton Vaughan, Chrissy Mercer and husband Justin, Robby Graham, Wesley Graham, Alyssa Elton, Coy Elton, Zoe Elton, and Emma Elton; great-grandchildren, Madison Petry, Macy Reeves, Kaiden Reeves, Aniston Reeves, Junior Davis, Camryn Mercer, Caylee Mercer, Caden Mercer, Audrey Graham, Waylon Graham, and Cristiona Summers.