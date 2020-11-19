Local Dairy Queen restaurants featuring savory chicken & dumplings
The arrival of fall means chicken and dumplings are back at participating Dairy Queen restaurants in Port Arthur and Mid-County.
They come in 12 ounces, 16 ounces and 32 ounces. Available through the winter months, the dish brings comfort and reminders of simpler times.
For the last 12 years, Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas have offered Chicken and Dumplings, but it just may be their best kept secret.
Participating locations include 6250 39th St. in Groves, 123 N. 14th St. in Nederland, 3010 39th St. in Port Arthur and 854 Magnolia St. in Port Neches.
