Portable showers, other goods for homeless to be delivered Saturday on Ninth Avenue
Port Arthur resident Kevin Thomas will donate a trailer with portable showers and toiletries, as well as food and clothes, to members of the homeless community at the old Howard’s Supermarket location on the 900 block of Ninth Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, or until supplies are all gone.
To donate goods to Thomas for delivery, call him at 409-960-2340.
You Might Like
I.C. MURRELL — Case for masks tried outside Jefferson County courthouse
Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick has said it all along, and he repeated it during a Wednesday news conference: He... read more