Sanders’ three TD tosses, Chaney’s big night drive Memorial to outright district championship

BAYTOWN – The Memorial Titans are District 9-5A Division I champions.

The Titans claimed outright possession of the title as they rolled past the host Baytown Sterling Rangers 39-8 on Friday night at Stallworth Stadium. The win set off a raucous celebration in the Memorial locker room after the game.

“Our locker room is always loud,” Memorial coach Brian Morgan said. “These guys have a lot of fun, and they’re going to enjoy this championship.”

Memorial (8-0, 6-0 in 9-5A-I) struck quickly, taking a 7-0 lead before most of the fans got settled on the aluminum bench seats. Quarterback Jah’mar Sanders hit Ilijah Williams for a 60-yard touchdown pass on the game’s third play.

Sterling drove down the field on the ensuing possession, but the Rangers’ drive stalled in the red zone. Sterling settled for a 28-yard field goal by Ramiro Longoria to cut the Memorial lead to 7-3. The Rangers never got any closer.

“We talk about complementary football,” Morgan said. “We got contributions from all sides tonight. That stop seemed to give us a big lift.”

Sanders, who left the game briefly in the second quarter after taking a late hit out of bounds, threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Branden Chaney ran for 191 yards.

“Branden and Jah’mar are tough kids,” Morgan said. “They really did a great job tonight, but we had so many players step up.”

The Titans are off next week before hosting Friendswood in the regular-season finale on Dec. 4.

“The bye week comes at a perfect time for us,” Morgan said. “We’ll be able to give our players some time to recuperate.”

The Titans will practice a few days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

“That turkey is going to taste awfully special this year,” Morgan said.

The game changed when …

The game ball goes to …

Other stats …

Next up …

— By Pat Murray, Special to The News