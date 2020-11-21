PHOTOS — Ryan Sosa aces school, sports & some magic

PORT NECHES — Ryan Sosa is young man of many talents, just some of which were on display this week when the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce recognized him.

Named the chamber’s Student of the Month, Sosa accepted a plaque and gift basket during a Thursday morning celebration in front of Chamber and PNG supporters at his high school’s lobby and library.

Sosa, a senor, is a member of the Port Neches-Grove High School student council, National Honor Society, baseball and football teams, among much more.

He’s also known for his talent with close-up magic, and he even pulled a trick Thursday for those attending, having a volunteer select a card before he ripped it, chewed it, swallowed it and had it reappear intact.