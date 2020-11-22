26-year-old dead; 21-year-old arrested for murder following Sunday afternoon shooting

Beaumont Police officers responded to 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, in reference to a shooting victim near apartment #119 at 2:44 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival officers located a deceased male, identified as Tevin Moore, a 26-year-old Beaumont man.

Moore had multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told officers that Moore and Davion Mason (AKA Dollar), a 21-year-old Beaumont man, got into a verbal argument.

The argument escalated and Mason shot Moore, police said.

Mason later called the Beaumont Police Department from an address on Ironton and turned himself in.

Mason was taken to the police station to give a statement to detectives and then arrested.

Mason was taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in for murder.

His bond was set at $1,000,000.