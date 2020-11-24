Assault on peace officer lowlights Jefferson County indictments

BEAUMONT — Aggravated assaults and driving while intoxicated charges top last week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Charlotte B. Guillory, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 3.

Jeremy Jermaine Issac, also known as Jeromey Jermaine Issac, Jeremy J. Issac, Jeremy Jamaine Issac and Jeremy Issac, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 18.

Jeremy Jermaine Issac, also known as Jeromey Jermaine Issac, Jeremy J. Issac, Jeremy Jamaine Issac and Jeremy Issac, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.

Jeremy Jermaine Issac, also known as Jeromey Jermaine Issac, Jeremy J. Issac, Jeremy Jamaine Issac and Jeremy Issac, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.

Raini Kneeland, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 4.

Charles Stanton Kotz Jr., 42, of Nome was indicted ffor family assault-continuous for an incident that occurred April 23.

Oscar J. Leblanc Jr., 36, of Orange was indicted or robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.

Joshua David Lowe, 35, of Groves was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Sept. 17.

Charles Runal McAnally III, 25, of Groves was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Sept. 18.

Josue Miles Men, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.

Shad Romero, also known as Shad Lee Romero, 42, of Groves was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.

Steven Robertson, also known as Steven Don Robertson, Steven Joseph Robertson and Steven D. Robertson, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.

Edward Romero IV, 35, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 2.

Xavier Ray Turner, 28, of Silsbee was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 31.

Jeremy Demond Tyler, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Sept. 26.

Steven Brent Bienvenue, 68, of Groves was indicted for accident involving injury or death for an incident that occurred Jan. 25.

Laura Anne Chatagnier, also known as Laura Anne Mery, 61, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Nov. 10, 2019.

Regina Elizabeth George, also know as Regina Elizabeth Carrier, Regina E. Carrier, Lakaisha M. Carrier, Regina Carrier, Lakaisha Carrier and Lakaisha Monique Carrier, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 28.

Roderick D. Hale, also known as Roderick Hale and Roderick Demond Hale, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.

Perry Lee Heard Jr., 28, of Orange was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 29.

Shayne Moorie Kantor, 29, of Groves was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Sept. 14, 2019.

David Lewis Love, also known as David Love, 29, of Houston was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.

David Lewis Love, also known as David Love, 29, of Houston was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.

Darwin Dewayne Moore, 51, of Port Arthur was indicted for theft of service for an incident that occurred June 9.

Tomas Jesus Moraida, 52, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred July 6.

Kari Michelle Newton, 27, of Sour Lake was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept .6.

Dorian Price, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 3.

Javier Rodrigo Solis, 27, of Mission, Texas, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.

Miguel Anjel Solis, 24, of Mission, Texas, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.

Marc Anthoni Solis, 25, of Mission, Texas, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.

Shanna M. Viator, 47, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.