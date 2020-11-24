BASKETBALL REPORT — Titans get 1st win, Nederland stays unbeaten, PNG girls top West Orange-Stark

The Memorial boys basketball team got its first win of the season in a 65-48 victory over the Silsbee Tigers on Saturday.

“It felt good,” head coach Alden Smith said. “It always feels good to get in the win column, especially after two bad losses.”

The Titans (1-2) will play their next game at Hamshire-Fannett (2-0) on Tuesday.

Memorial lost its first two games of the season to Bellaire Episcopal and West Brook, respectively.

As the team still searches for its identity, Smith said the win could go a long way in building confidence in the young core.

“We’ve had a couple of games under our belt and a few more practices, so the kids are gaining confidence,” he said. “They are getting more experience with varsity basketball. Hopefully, this is the start of something good so they can keep moving forward and continue to grow.”

Junior point guard Bryton Willice led the team in scoring with 14 points. Senior shooting guard Yasuel Santiago and sophomore Keandre Jones both added 13.

Bulldogs still unbeaten behind Jackson’s 26

The Nederland Bulldogs (3-0) defeated Lumberton 52-46 at Lumberton High School on Monday.

Senior post player Tyler Jackson led the team with 26 points and senior shooting guard Joseph Gipson added 16 points, 12 of which came from behind the arch.

The Bulldogs will host Hardin-Jefferson on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Nederland High School.

Also over the weekend …

The Port Neches-Groves girls team defeated West Orange-Stark 60-40 on Saturday to move to 4-2 on the season. PNG will play Little Cypress-Mauriceville at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.