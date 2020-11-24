City of Port Arthur: Water outage reported

The City of Port Arthur announced a water outage Tuesday morning.

Utility Operations contractor crews are making a tie-in to connect water lines in the Griffing Park area on Tuesday.

The areas affected include customers from Rosedale Drive to Twin City Highway, between Sunken Court and Griffing Drive.

The project should take between 3-4 hours to complete.

For questions, or status updates, call Water Dispatch at (409) 983-8550.