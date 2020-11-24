PNG’s Page runs career-best at 5A cross country state meet

Port Neches-Groves freshman Katherine Page ran her best time of the season at the University interscholastic League 5A state meet in Round Rock on Monday.

Her time of 19 minutes, 23 seconds allowed Page to finish 75th out of 120 runners, according to coach Robin Wilson.

“I cannot express how proud of her I am,” Wilson said. “She has worked so hard. As a freshman, to be able to make it to state is a huge accomplishment. It was such a great experience for her.”

Wilson said Page shaved a minute off her time over her last three races. She said Page’s first mile split was 5:43 seconds.

“She is out here running with the best,” Wilson said of Page.