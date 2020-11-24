November 24, 2020

Shaelyn Cobb (Bernard Kaplan/Kaplan Public Relations)

Texans pick Port Neches youngster as their Kick-Off Kid

Shaelyn Cobb of Port Neches Middle School was the Houston Texans official Kick-Off Kid for the team’s Sunday game against the New England Patriots.

Each week, a Kick-Off Kid winner receives a $500 Ashley HomeStore gift card, a Houston Texans goodie bag and an appearance on the NRG Stadium big screen prior to the opening kick off.

To register, visit any Houston-area Ashley HomeStore or text KICKOFF to 797979.

