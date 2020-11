2nd Mid-County resident loses battle to COVID in as many days

Health officials announced the death of a Nederland resident tied to the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Nederland indicated the victim was the city’s 12th COVID-19 related for a local resident in 2020.

The City of Port Arthur reported it was Nederland’s 14th COVID-19 related fatality.

The discrepancy comes from city limits compared to zip code breakdowns.

Health officials said the victim had underlying health conditions.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report: